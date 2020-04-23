Image copyright Jonathan Morgan Image caption Jonathan Morgan is aiming to raise money for NHS charities with his painting of Captain Tom

A painting of war veteran Captain Tom Moore by a kitchen designer is to be raffled to raise money for NHS charities.

Jonathan Morgan, 35, from Merthyr Tydfil, painted the artwork after he was furloughed by his employer as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Capt Tom, 99, raised more than £28m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Mr Morgan said he felt inspired by Capt Tom's achievement.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch as Capt Tom Moore completes his 100th lap

He used a method known as pyrography to create the A3-size painting, which took between 10 and 12 hours to complete.

"I've been into art all my life," he explained. "Ever since my parents gave me my first pencil and paint brush. It's been a love and a passion of mine."

He said his motivation to support Capt Tom came from his love for the NHS and his own family's service in the armed forces.

"The big inspiration I got from Capt Tom is obviously the massive amount of money he raised for the NHS," said Mr Morgan.

"But my father was in the services himself - he did 30 years in the Army and got to captain himself.

"The NHS is something we need to back. We have one of the best things in the world and we have to try to support it."

Anyone who donates will be placed in a raffle by 30 May - Capt Tom's birthday - and the winner will receive the painting.