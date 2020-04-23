Image caption Emma Pinnell was "overwhelmed" by the attention her poem received

A care worker who appeared on Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience has been left "overwhelmed" after a video of her reading a poem she wrote went viral.

A clip of Emma Pinnell reading her work to the presenter and those she cares for was viewed more than 1.4 million times on BBC Wales' Facebook page.

It was part of an episode broadcast earlier which was set in a care home in the Vale of Glamorgan.

She has had thousands of supportive messages from around the world.

"I feel overwhelmed to be honest," said the care worker of 12 years.

"It's a bit surreal but it's been absolutely lovely to know that how I feel, and the words I spoke from my heart, mean so much to other people as well, it's really touching."

Ms Pinnell was performing at a talent show organised by Gilbert for the episode, which was filmed before the pandemic.

"Just a carer, that's what they say, just washing and making tea all day," she told the audience.

"That's not a job, just to wipe bums, easy work, nothing hard to get done. But what they don't see behind a door, a carer, a professional, so much more."

Ms Pinnell described her job as "wonderful" and a "calling, a vocation".

"You can only do it if you truly care. You can teach someone the skills, but you can't teach them to care and to be compassionate, that's something you want to do."

She said the residents had "loved" watching the show when it was aired and they had "not forgotten" it.

The home is now in lockdown but Ms Pinnell said spirits were still high.

"It's just taking each day as it comes and making people as happy as we can. The morale is really good in the home at the moment."

The programme is being repeated on BBC One at 22:45 GMT.