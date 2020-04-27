Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is just over two months since Storm Dennis flooded homes in Nantgarw

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, but for some people in Wales it came at just the wrong time.

In February, Sue Fraser was flooded from her house in Nantgarw by Storm Dennis.

Already facing a long delay to returning home, she may now have to wait until Christmas because of the lockdown.

And while she faces the prospect of months living in a caravan, others are leaving their homes and families to protect the most vulnerable.

In the early hours of 16 February Mrs Fraser woke up to 4ft of flood water deposited by Storm Dennis.

"My husband came down the stairs, I wasn't going to step into the water - I didn't know what was in there," she said.

"He was having to pick up all the things that were high up and passing them to me and I was putting them all upstairs."

Image caption Susan Fraser cannot return to her home

Mrs Fraser now lives opposite her flood-damaged home, in a caravan in her mother's garden.

Her house is undergoing major repair work which has now stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"All work has come to a stop. Some builders say we may be lucky to be in before Christmas," she said.

'Huge sacrifice'

In Wrexham, other people have been exiled from their homes by coronavirus - but for a different reason.

At the Bay Tree and Cherry Tree care homes, run by Orchard Care Group, staff have taken the decision to move into the building full time, leaving their families behind to protect the elderly residents.

Operations manager Gaynor Jones said: "We all saw the devastation this virus is having on care homes in particular, where there are the most vulnerable people living and we want to protect them.

"As a group to completely lock down our care homes with no diagnosis of coronavirus - we had to ask our staff if they would volunteer to move in lockdown and live 24/7 with our people that we care for, for possibly six to eight weeks."

Miachela Owen, deputy manager at Bay Tree, said: "It was emotional saying goodbye to my daughter but I'm OK now.

"The atmosphere's really good and we're all trying to have a laugh - it's like a big family really."

Image caption Staff working at care homes have left their families and moved in

In the same way that coronavirus arrived at a terrible time for Susan Fraser in Nantgarw, the global lockdown also ruined what had started as a promising year for one Welsh band.

Folk outfit Calan were on the up, beginning 2020 with a major tour of the USA.

But as coronavirus spread across the world, the band had to abandon their concert schedule and head home.

Now the musicians are back in Wales, scattered far and wide across the country.

Singer Bethan Rhiannon said: "We have been back from the US two weeks and we got more cancellations which go all the way up to August now. Everything is gone."

To try and keep income coming in, the band has now moved to online requests, offering virtual music lessons and even writing songs for individual people.

Harpist Shelley Musker is working on a tune which was commissioned through a crowdfunding appeal.

"This time last month we were preparing to do the biggest concert of our lives with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales," said fiddle player Patrick Rimes.

"Now I am back in Bethesda and spent most of this week chopping logs."

Image copyright Calan Image caption Calan's fiddle player said he had been chopping logs instead of performing

In Newport, as across the world, Muslims are facing the reality of not being able to worship together.

With mosques closed in the lockdown, believers are finding other ways to purse their faith.

Shaz Miah, who has lived in the city most of his life, says he has never experienced anything like it.

"There is an overwhelming sadness with the loss of the spiritual connection that we get from our congregational prayers," he said.

"So we are filling this void by making our house a little mosque.

"Some of the mosques have live transmissions where the adhan or call to prayer are transmitted to households."

'Look after each other'

Unable to meet, Newport's Muslim community have been doing their bit to support front-line workers.

Anhar Miah is part of a co-ordinated effort from mosques across the city to deliver food to hospital staff, the police and other key workers.

"It's very important as a Muslim community, and as humanity, that we look after each other," he said.

Wales in Lockdown is on Monday 27 April at 20:30 BST on BBC One Wales and on the BBC iPlayer.