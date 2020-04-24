Image copyright Malachy O'Donnell Image caption Malachy O'Donnell said visits to his wife's grave would give him strength during this time

"You're not going there for enjoyment, you're going there to gain strength, or to remember a loved one."

Malachy O'Donnell, 73, from Cardiff lost his wife, Lynette, after a very short illness six years ago.

But he has not been allowed to visit her grave as Cardiff is one of eight councils in Wales to close cemeteries during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He has called for them to be reopened. The local authority has been asked to comment.

"At a time like this it's really important to me to be able to go there because it's where my wife is," he said.

"She's not here now and I live here on my own and I haven't got the support of my wife, so going up there and being with her gives me that support."

Mr O'Donnell said it was "heart-breaking" he cannot visit her grave at the city's Western Cemetery.

He said he does not know why people are being denied access when sites in other parts of Wales are open.

"This isn't just for me. This is about the women and children, husbands and wives that try to go there but can't," he said.

"We're not going there for entertainment. They're going there for peace and quiet and to be with someone they love."

Image copyright Tony Hodge/ Geograph Image caption Western Cemetery is in Ely in Cardiff

He said "going there to gain strength" is more important than ever.

Currently, cemeteries run by eight local authorities are closed - Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport, Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Wrexham.

All other councils have kept their cemeteries open to the public but with strict social distancing rules in place.

Anglesey and Vale of Glamorgan councils do not operate any cemeteries, while some rural and town councils have also decided to temporarily close sites.

The situation in Wales is different to England, where the UK government last week said all cemeteries should remain open.

'No requirement'

Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Wales) Regulations, councils have the power to decide whether or not cemeteries should be closed during the pandemic.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "There is no requirement for cemeteries to close.

"Local authorities and others who manage crematoriums and cemeteries are being encouraged to keep cemeteries open if it is safe to do so and to review any ongoing closures regularly".