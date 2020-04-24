Image copyright Reuters Image caption New rules say exercise must not be used as an excuse to do something else

Exercise restrictions are being tightened in Wales to cut down on unnecessary travel.

From Saturday, people must exercise "as close as possible" to home, according to the updated lockdown rules.

Cyclists are being told they should travel no farther than a "reasonable walking distance from home".

The new rules state people should not drive to exercise unless absolutely necessary.

An exception might include a wheelchair user travelling if unable to exercise immediately outside their home.

There is also a warning people should not use exercise as "an excuse" to do something else, like picnicking or sitting on benches for "a prolonged period".

Cyclists have been told to "take steps to manage risk" to avoid putting extra strain on emergency services.

They should stick to routes they know and stay two metres from others, the rules say.

North Wales Police said it was prepared to prosecute people travelling to their force area.

"The guidance from the UK government and Welsh Government remains that exercise should be done locally, using open spaces near to your home where possible," chief constable Carl Foulkes said.

"To be really clear, travelling to your second home is not reasonable, we will stop you, we will direct you home and if needed we will prosecute."

Dyfed Powys Police commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn told BBC Wales current lockdown restrictions should remain in place until "at least" the bank holiday on 8 May.

Restrictions could then be eased incrementally to avoid a "kneejerk" of people travelling to rural Wales, with people "seeing the relaxation of rules as something to celebrate".