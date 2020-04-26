Image copyright Home Front Museum Image caption Llandudno's Home Front Museum has one employee - owner Adrian Hughes

Re-opening Wales' museums should be a priority when the relaxation of social distancing begins, according to the Museums Association.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced seven tests for any partial lifting of the lockdown.

Museums Association director Sharon Heal believes smaller museums could be among the safest attractions to reopen when the time is right.

She said museums were "well-suited" to opening by appointment only.

Mrs Heal said they also tend to have "a set route" through exhibits, making it "comparatively easy" to ensure 2m (6.5ft) social distancing, similar to conditions "we've all become used to in supermarkets".

She said hundreds of small independent Welsh museums might fold if they missed the entire summer season.

Unlike those which come under the umbrella of Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales, independent museums receive no grant from the Welsh Government, and rely primarily on entry fees to survive.

"Seventy five per cent of small museums' takings come from 12 weeks of the summer season," said Mrs Heal.

"So if they were allowed to partially open for just a fraction of that period, then it could make the difference between sink or swim for many of them."

Image copyright Swansea Bus Museum Image caption Swansea Bus Museum says it may have to sell some of its vintage vehicles

Swansea Bus Museum is among those who fear they will "sink". Before lockdown began it lost two lucrative shows to the storms in January and February.

Secretary David Roberts said: "It's always a hand-to-mouth existence for museums of our size.

"Last year, we thought we were on top of things, we invested to bring several of our vintage buses up to the standard where they could be rented out for weddings and proms etc.

"But, of course - as well as the museum shutting - all that hire business has gone out of the window now."

Without help he said the museum would be forced to sell rare buses for a fraction of their true market value, and even that would only stave off the inevitable.

Mrs Heal said she was broadly supportive of the measures the Welsh Government has taken to protect the sector.

Earlier this month, it announced £18m to support culture, creativity and sport, including a £1m "resilience fund" for museums.

Additionally, a pot of £325,000 was made available for independent organisations.

"Nevertheless, hundreds of museums in Wales will still go to the wall if they can't open for the entire summer," she said.

Image copyright Home Front Museum Image caption The Home Front Museum allows visitors to take a trip down memory lane to life in 1940s Britain

Some independent operators can also make use of UK-wide business and employment support.

Adrian Hughes is the owner and sole employee of Llandudno's Home Front Museum, which celebrates the town's role during World War Two.

He said he was managing for the time being, having furloughed himself on 80% of his salary under the UK government's Employee Protection Scheme, as well as applying for a £10,000 business rates grant.

However, he said this would only buy him a certain amount of breathing space.

"In a normal year, I would expect 15,000 visitors, almost all during the summer months, giving me an annual turnover in the tens of thousands.

"Unfortunately, like everyone else, I didn't see this coming, and sunk all my available capital into improving the museum, so I really do have no contingency.

"If I can open by the six-week holidays then I might squeak through, otherwise I'm really not sure...35 years' worth of collecting might all be over."

Image copyright Home Front Museum Image caption The Home Front Museum has six years of war "captured in shops, room displays and tableux"

Heledd Fychan of Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales, said the entire sector was under threat, and all museums would have to adapt their offerings in order to survive in a post-coronavirus world.

"Obviously, those museums which receive a Welsh Government grant are in a better position, but even they are suffering from the loss of income from the closure of shops, cafes and restaurants.

"Every museum - if they are lucky enough to survive - will have to diversify afterwards."