Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, police said

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was stabbed on duty in Newport.

Gwent Police said the 47-year-old sergeant suffered "wounds to the abdomen" and remains in a serious but stable condition at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

A 33-year-old man has now been charged following the incident in St Vincent Lane on Wednesday.

He will appear before Cardiff Magistrates on Saturday.

The man, from Newport, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, and an attempted assault against another officer.