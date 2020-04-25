Wales

Coronavirus: Ex-Lib Dem president 'owes life' to medics

  • 25 April 2020
Williams Powell Image copyright NAtional Assembly for Wales
Image caption William Powell, pictured here in 2011, was taken ill last month

The former president of the Welsh Liberal Democrats says he owes the NHS his life after being treated for coronavirus.

William Powell, a former Assembly Member for the Mid and West Wales, and a sitting Powys councillor, had been seriously ill.

He thanked staff at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and Crickhowell Group Practice for his care, after being on a ventilator for three weeks.

He praised their "kindness".

"I'm getting stronger and more determined with each day that passes," he said.

"In terms of care over the period it does create a fresh challenge getting strong again - getting that strength is the key thing now and following instructions."

In a tweet, he said he owed clinicians his life.

