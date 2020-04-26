Image copyright Google Image caption Port Road East is closed from the roundabout near Brynhill Golf Club

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a Volvo car.

The 62-year-old man was declared dead at the scene of the crash, on the A4050 Port Road East in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

It happened at 11:15 BST, and the road remains closed from the roundabout near Brynhill Golf Club to the junction with Merthyr Dyfan Road.

South Wales Police said the man's family have been informed and officers are investigating the circumstances.