Image copyright Newport Liberal Democrats Image caption Mozadul Hussain was the first Bangladeshi to be elected to Newport council

A former Newport councillor who was "liked by everyone" has died in hospital two weeks after contracting coronavirus, his family has said.

Mozadul Hussain, 63, died last Wednesday at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Businessman Mr Hussain, a father of seven, also owned a string of restaurants in Newport.

He became the first Bangladeshi to be elected to Newport council, which his son Kamal, 34, said had made him feel "very proud".

"He was a family-orientated man, but he also had a lot of time for his community and he dedicated time to his charities," said Kamal.

Mr Hussain, who was born in Bangladesh, had sold many of his businesses to focus on his work as a councillor, his family said.

"For him it was all about helping the next generation and hoping they have the best things and have opportunities," said Kamal.

"When he came to Britain, he appreciated his life had changed and he was quite fortunate.

"He was the first elected Bangladeshi city councillor in Newport - it made him very proud. It's something I'm very proud of."

The Liberal Democrat councillor suffered from asthma and was having breathing problems and had been self-isolating at home.

But Mr Hussain was then admitted to hospital on 6 April, after his condition deteriorated, where he tested positive for coronavirus.

Only five people were allowed at attend his funeral because of social-distancing rules.

"It was difficult. If it wasn't for coronavirus thousands of people would have been there," said Kamal.

"He was liked by everyone, he left a good impression with anyone he spoke to and was always sharing his knowledge to family and friends."