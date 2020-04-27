Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot with a missile, believed to have been from a crossbow, during an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to Blackmill Shop in Bryncethin just after 19:00 BST on Monday.

The shop keeper suffered minor injuries, South Wales Police said.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, were arrested for attempted robbery shortly afterwards and are in police custody.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.