Mr Egan received applause from hospital staff when he was discharged from hospital

A 73-year-old man who is recovering from Covid-19 has praised the dedication of hospital medics after the virus left him "gasping for air".

Danny Egan was one of the first Covid-19 patients put on a ventilator at Swansea's Morriston Hospital to be discharged last week.

Mr Egan said the "ventilator saved the day" along with the staff.

"The medical team will not give up on you, and you have faith in them," he said.

"I certainly did, and it paid off."

The retired service engineer from Port Talbot had developed breathing problems after returning home from celebrating his son's birthday.

He said his wife initially called NHS 111 to seek advice and then she had to ring 999 for an ambulance when his condition worsened.

"If she hadn't have been here, God knows what would have happened," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"The last thing I remember was talking to the anaesthetist and that was it for seven days," he said.

Mr Egan said seeing his wife was the "best tonic" as he started to recover and that he looked forward to being able to give his two grandchildren a "cwtch" [cuddle] when the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

"My legs are a bit weak but I'm doing physio now so they'll get better," he said.

'Amazing'

Mr Egan received applause from hospital staff when he was discharged from hospital along with fellow patient David Courtney-Williams, 48, a charge nurse, last week.

"It's a really proud moment," said Ward H sister Kirsty Hopkins.

"We have had to adapt so quickly. We are a completely different ward normally - we're a urology ward - so going to medical, looking after respiratory patients, the team have been amazing.

"They have really adapted well."