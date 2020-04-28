Image copyright jarun011 Image caption The figures include suspected coronavirus cases, not just those who tested positive

The number of deaths involving coronavirus in Wales has passed a thousand, according to figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered 1,017 deaths by 17 April - higher than Public Health Wales figures for the same period.

That is because the ONS includes deaths at home, in care homes and in hospices, not just hospitals.

The total number of deaths across the UK topped 22,000 - the highest since records began in 1993.

In the week ending 17 April, there were 409 deaths involving coronavirus registered in Wales, compared to 304 for the previous week.

That is 35% of all deaths in Wales that week.

London has the highest proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 at 55.5%.

The number of deaths in care homes also continues to rise - there have now been 184 so far in Wales.

In Cardiff they account for more than 40% of all coronavirus-related deaths.