Image copyright Mubarak Ali Image caption Raza Abbas, left, and Ghulam Abbas died withint hours of one another

Two brothers with coronavirus have died within hours of one another.

Ghulam Abbas, 59, and Raza Abbas, 54, had been treated in adjoining beds in the ICU at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

The brothers, from Newport, died on 22 April - just three weeks after the death of their father, Ghulam Mohammed, who had an unrelated condition.

The family ran a newsagents in Pill for more than 20 years, and Raza Abbas was a manager at The Range distribution centre in Avonmouth.

Image copyright Mubarak Ali Image caption The family was well-known for running a newsagents in Commercial Road, Pill, for more than 20 years

The brothers were buried next to one another at St Woolos cemetery close to their father's grave, although only a few members could attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rukhsar Abbas, daughter of Ghulam Abbas, said: "I didn't realise how much of a well-known family we had, and how much of an impact my father and his brother had on the community, until now.

"We've had so many messages of support from members of the community and further afield, and even MPs have contacted us to send their condolences.

"It shows the kind of men they were. We're all so proud of them and are totally heartbroken."

She added it was "horrible" to have to adhere to social distancing while mourning her father.

"I had to grieve for my father through a window. It's a horrible feeling that I wouldn't wish on anyone.

"But to have had hundreds of people praying for our family - some that didn't even know us - has been unbelievable. I can't thank everyone enough."

Ghulam Abbas leaves a wife and two daughters. His younger brother leaves a wife and two sons.

Their father was a father of five and grandfather to 20. He was a founding member of the Islamic Society of Wales mosque in 1977.