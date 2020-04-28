More than 60 firefighters were called to a blaze at a secure mental health hospital in Monmouthshire.

Sixteen appliances went to Llanarth Court Hospital, Raglan, after the alarm was raised at 15:15 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still at the scene, using specialist equipment to tackle the fire at the independent hospital.

The Priory Group, which runs Llanarth Court, said all staff and patients were safe and accounted for.

One Twitter user posted a video of smoke billowing from the site and described the fire as "huge".

The fire service said eight regular and eight specialist appliances were sent to the scene, which caused part of a two-storey building at the hospital to collapse.

A hospital spokesman said: "We would like to issue our thanks to the emergency services for their response to a fire at a standalone 18-bedded building."

The spokesman said 14 patients had been relocated to another ward on the hospital's grounds, and three more were being relocated to nearby Ty Catrin Hospital, in Cardiff, or Ty Cymn Rhondda, in Ystrad.

"As the cause of the fire will now be investigated, we are unable to comment further," the spokesman added.