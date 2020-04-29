Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon Brown led the UK between 2007 and 2010

Gordon Brown is to help the Welsh Government lead the country's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The former Labour prime minster, who led the UK between 2007 and 2010, has agreed to be part of an advisory group from outside Wales.

Other members include Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and Dr Rebecca Heaton, of the UK Committee on Climate Change.

Full membership of the advisory group is still being finalised.

Media caption Coronavirus: 'First steps out of lockdown will be cautious'

Last week Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford tasked the Counsel General Jeremy Miles with leading the co-ordination of the Welsh Government's work on recovery from coronavirus and planning for the future.

Mr Drakeford said it represented "the biggest challenge we have faced as a devolved government".

Mr Brown has previously warned the United Kingdom is at breaking point and could end unless the nations and regions get a real "voice" in decision-making.