There has been a huge response from manufacturing in Wales to the first minister's call for help to get vital supplies to healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.

The Welsh Government said it had received more than 1,000 offers of help and is now working with 317 firms from across Wales.

Image caption "When the rest of the world were effectively a national holiday, we were gearing up," says Gareth Jenkins

The manufacturer bringing back retired workers

FSG Tool and Die in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has persuaded staff to work through their holidays and brought back retired workers to ensure it could provide essential supplies to the NHS.

The company makes products including tools used on machines that cut air filters for face masks.

Managing director Gareth Jenkins said: "When the rest of the world were on lockdown and effectively a national holiday, we were gearing up...

"While people were disappearing home we were introducing the business continuity plan, getting people to remote work, splitting the week over three shifts, scrapping everyone's holidays, getting all the materials and supplies that we could.

"If we don't do the day job then the shops will be empty, the NHS won't get fed, people in care homes won't get fed, and so on."

The company, which employs 90 people, has introduced a night shift for the first time and Mr Jenkins even went around knocking the doors of retired workers asking them to return to work.

He thinks Wales can learn from this crisis: "There is a lesson going forward here and that is having things made locally, particularly things that are very sensitive and are almost an issue of national security if you like. Why aren't we doing it in the UK?

"Why do we need to bring it in from Turkey and China? I'm hoping when this is over that message will get across to everybody that a lot of the things we need to be made in the UK, we just lost the habit of doing it. "

Image caption Wyn Lewis usually makes carbon fibre parts for the motorsport industry

From making motorsport parts to inventing a visor

Wyn Lewis from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, usually makes carbon fibre parts for the motorsport industry but when the coronavirus hit he designed a visor for NHS and care workers.

He has recruited volunteers to help make them and so far they have finished 2,500 and sent them to hospitals, care homes and paramedics.

He said his design uses a simple strap usually used to attach things onto pallets and a clear band of film that can be bought from any office suppliers.

"They are literally stapled together... and then they are just cable tied at the end," he said.

"You can make one of them in three to four minutes."

He said the design was constantly being updated following feedback from front-line workers: "They get back to me and say 'do you mind trying to do something different with the design?'

"The help has been amazing. We thought we wouldn't get the feedback, but it has been coming and it has been awesome."

Image caption Colin Lewis and his family have been volunteering to make visors

'Making visors has become a family affair'

Colin Lewis usually works for car dealership Gravells in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, as a master technician.

But with non-essential retail closed he has found time to volunteer making visors for Composites Cymru from his home in Llandysilio, Powys.

He said: "Not only have I been making them, my son has been making them, my nephew has been making them, my daughter has been making them.

"There is a lot involved in making it but if you come together as a group - it has brought the family together to be honest. It has been a little bit of a family affair."