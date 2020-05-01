Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ellis Morey says the railways are in his blood and this is his way of giving back

There have been plenty of memorable charity fundraisers during the lockdown - but one steam railway lover is taking it to a whole new level.

Ellis Morey is going to do 77 laps - 26 miles, or 41km - around a miniature railway on an hand-cranked train.

His challenge is to raise funds for heritage steam railways, as some fear closure due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The 25-year-old's "uncomfortable yet unique" challenge will take nine hours.

Ellis, a 6ft 3in (1.9m) youth charity worker who also volunteers at three steam railways, will squeeze on to the old American child's hand crank on the miniature railway on Anglesey.

The seven-and-a-quarter inch track is in a two acre back garden of a fellow railway enthusiast - and is where Ellis, whose father and grandfather both worked on the railways, is spending lockdown.

As others have been bingeing on TV, attempting to home-school children or doing DIY, Ellis has been stripping back steam locomotives, updating signalling systems and doing track maintenance on family friend John Davies' private track.

Image copyright Ellis Morey Image caption Ellis, 25, will spend nine hours on the hand crank around a two-acre private garden

Now he will board the hand crank for his charity mission and raise awareness for struggling steam railways, pointing out their importance on local economies.

"Heritage railways are an important part of the British culture and are part of Wales' DNA too," he said.

"They provide so many benefits for their local areas and in 2014 were estimated to bring in £250m to the UK's leisure economy - as well as being a great source of employment and skill development.

Image caption Ellis is raising money for the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, used in The Railway Children film

Image caption The Vale of Rheidol line in Ceredigion was the last steam railway owned by British Rail

Image copyright Llangollen Railway Image caption The Llangollen Railway between Llangollen and Corwen was only completed last year

"Sadly due to lockdown, railways are beginning to struggle as they spend a vast amount of money in the winter on maintenance and expect to have a return in the summer with passengers and events."

As well as raising awareness for steam heritage railways hit by the coronavirus crisis, Ellis, from Caernarfon, wants to raise funds for three lines where he has "happy memories".

The Llangollen Railway in Denbighshire has already warned it may not reopen without financial support, while the Vale of Rheidol line between Aberystwyth and Devil's Bridge in Ceredigion was once the sole steam-operated line on the British Rail network.

Ellis also wants to support the historic Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in West Yorkshire which provided the backdrop to the film classic The Railway Children.

Image copyright Ellis Morey Image caption Ellis has adapted the child's hand crank to make it a smoother ride

The 26-mile challenge is the length of Ellis' three favourite lines combined - and he hopes to raise at least £3,000.

"Dad and grandad worked on the railways and I've had trains in my blood since I can remember," said Ellis.

Image copyright Ellis Morey Image caption The American child's hand crank has been adapted with a seat to help Ellis complete the challenge

"I'm doing the challenge where I first started learning about railway maintenance. The track is in John Davies' back garden and we've been friends since I was 11 when he started teaching me about the engineering behind it all.

"We've been doing the essential upkeep work on his miniature railway during lockdown but I also wanted to something for the railways I love - and that are so important to the economy and history of this country.

"John had a hand crank in the shed and I thought 'that's it'. It'll be hard and uncomfortable but I thought it's unique and quirky enough that people would support me."