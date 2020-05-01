Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Anglesey council leader urged people not to "let their guide down"

People have been warned not to be tempted to break lockdown measures after a "doubling" of coronavirus cases in Anglesey.

As of Thursday, 81 cases had been recorded in Anglesey, according to Public Health Wales figures - up from 39 two weeks ago.

The true number may be higher as many with symptoms are not tested.

Anglesey council said the rise showed people could not "let their guards down".

Last week an investigation was launched after reporting errors by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, who care for patients across north Wales.

The board reported all known coronavirus deaths in the region on Thursday, making it look like Wales had seen the biggest daily jump in confirmed deaths in one day, after issues with its reporting system.

As of Thursday there were 9,812 known cases of coronavirus in Wales, according to PHW stats.

Anglesey council said that the cases in their area had "doubled in a fortnight" and urged people to keep adhering to restrictions.

Council leader Llinos Medi said: "Be in no doubt, coronavirus is here on Anglesey and it is a real threat to our loved ones and communities," she said.

"Sadly, I am aware that people from Anglesey have already lost their lives to this cruel virus; and my heart goes out to their families and friends."

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK had passed its peak in cases yesterday, there have been warnings that parts of Wales may not hit their peak until June.

In north Wales the health board has predicted the peak may not be reached until the middle of May, according to a health board report.

Image copyright Bangor University Image caption Bangor University lecturer Naomi Jenkins has trained nurses to double critical care staffing numbers during the pandemic

In response to the pandemic, a further 170 nurses have been trained up to work in Covid-19 wards in a fast-track course, doubling the number of intensive care workers in the region.

Ms Medi said people must not be tempted to break the restrictions over the weekend, and as the bank holiday approaches, to keep the spread of the virus down.

"Although the number of cases on Anglesey remains relatively low overall, this recent increase in confirmed cases is concerning," Ms Medi said.

"It has shown that we cannot let our guard down and that we must adhere to Welsh Government lockdown guidance."