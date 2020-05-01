Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Neath Road in Swansea is near the city's Liberty Stadium

A 46-year-old man has died in a car crash in Swansea.

His blue Toyota C-HR car hit a parked white Iveco lorry on Neath Road in the Landore area of the city just before 10:30 BST on Friday.

The road was closed for about four hours to allow South Wales Police to investigate the cause of the crash.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the Toyota before the crash.