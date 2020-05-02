Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A track and trace testing regime could be used as part of easing lockdown measures

A "Covid wealth divide" could widen as lockdown measures are eased, according to a health data analyst.

Jamie Jenkins, former head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics, says a testing system will be needed if inequality is to be kept to "a minimum."

It has published data suggesting people living in Wales' most deprived areas are more likely to die of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government will not end its lockdown until health measures are met.

It requires several questions to considered before decisions are made around relaxing the restrictions, including "does it have a positive impact on equality?"

Mr Jenkins said the virus is spreading in more deprived areas where there is a denser population and more people may still be travelling to work rather than working from home.

The ONS analysis shows 44.6 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 people in the poorest 20% of communities in Wales.

In the wealthiest 20% of communities it was 23.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Newport has suffered the worst rate of coronavirus deaths so far, almost twice as high as the Welsh average.

Mr Jenkins said: "If you look at the more affluent areas of Wales and the kind of nature of the jobs that people do, you might start seeing the Covid wealth divide, if that's we're going to call it, widen as we start easing out of lockdown.

"Because many of those in the more affluent areas may be in jobs that they continue to do from home, whereas those in the more deprived areas, continue to have to travel into work.

"We've seen that the types of jobs people do in the deprived areas are going to put them at greater risk of exposure to the virus.

"So if the government wants to try and keep the inequality to a minimum as much as they can, then testing those that we know are more susceptible to the virus can be the only way forward.

"I think one thing the government probably needs to do as we come through this is going to be through the testing regime and track and trace."

The Welsh Government has said it plans to put in place a larger community testing programme, including tracking and tracing people when Wales move out of lockdown.