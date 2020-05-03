Three arrests after man stabbed in Cardiff
- 3 May 2020
Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.
Police were called to Ivy Street in the Canton area of the city at 15:00 BST on Saturday after a disturbance involving a group of people.
The 35-year-old man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales.
Two men, aged 37 and 32, and a 32 year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody.
South Wales Police said a cordon had been set up in Ivy Street and officers were investigating.