Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The targeted man "showed great bravery," says South Wales Police.

A would-be mugger who escaped when his 77-year-old victim fought back has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Trevor Weston was using a cash machine at Sainsbury's in Roath, Cardiff, on 5 February when he was approached and told to hand over his money.

CCTV shows instead of handing over the cash, Mr Weston put up his fists and saw his attacker off.

Michael Leonard Collins, 40, from Tremorfa, will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Weston said he had "never been in a fight in his life" before he fought off the attacker.

'Turned air blue'

He said: "I got out my £20 and had just put my wallet back in my pocket when this bloke - this thing - came from nowhere, grabbed me and said, 'Give me your money or I'll stab you'.

"When he demanded I hand over my money, I replied, 'You what? Do you want some of this, pal?' and I put up my guard.

"Actually, it's a good job there's no sound on that video because I probably turned the air blue with what I really said."