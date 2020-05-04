Wales

Wind warning: Met Office says power loss and large waves possible

  • 4 May 2020
Waves crash on to the front at Criccieth in Gwynedd Image copyright Sarah Parry | BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Criccieth in Gwynedd experienced large waves during Storm Dennis in February

Winds of up to 50 mph (80 km/h) could bring disruption to parts of Wales on Monday night.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind runs from 21:00 BST until 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

It covers Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

Large waves are likely in coastal areas and some short term loss of power and mobile phone coverage is possible.

Image copyright Scott Waby
Image caption Aberystwyth Promenade was battered by waves earlier this year

