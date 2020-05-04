Image copyright Ian Capper/Geograph Image caption A man was injured on Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth

Three men have been summoned to court after a car was caught on camera apparently driving along a pavement.

A man was treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident on Marine Terrace on Aberystwyth's seafront on 5 October.

Police said a 29-year-old Birmingham man has been reported for damage to a police cell, three assaults and failure to provide a specimen of breath.

A 33-year-old, also from Birmingham, has been reported for assault.

A third man, 24, from Solihull has been reported for assault, a section four public order offence and possession of cannabis.

They are expected to be formally charged at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 17 June.