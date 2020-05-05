Image copyright Getty Images

New mobile coronavirus testing units will be up and running in Powys next week, health officials have said.

The units will have specially-trained military personnel to collect swabs before sending them to laboratories for processing.

The aim is for all test results to be reported within 48 hours, Powys Teaching Health Board said.

The appointment-only service can be used by specific groups identified by the Welsh Government.

These include local critical workers if they or a member of their immediate family have symptoms of coronavirus, and all residents and staff in care homes where someone has Covid-19.

"Whilst mass testing centres have been put in place in urban areas such as Cardiff and Newport, mobile units offer a solution for our rural geography here in Powys," Stuart Bourne, director of public health at the Powys Teaching Health Board, said.

"These mobile testing units will ensure that more people in Powys have access to testing closer to home as part of Welsh Government's plans to expand testing across the country."