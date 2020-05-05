A woman has been arrested following a wounding incident in Penygraig, in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales Police say.

Officers and emergency services are in Tylacelyn Road and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said he was informed of the "horrific events" and his Pontypridd counterpart Alex Davies-Jones said she was "really concerned".

The force said it was dealing with a "serious incident" and one woman was in custody.

The road has been closed.