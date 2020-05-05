Woman held over 'horrific' Penygraig wounding incident
- 5 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52549770?at_custom2=facebook_page&at_campaign=64&at_custom4=5A6F57D2-8EE1-11EA-B3DD-20A7923C408C&at_medium=custom7&at_custom3=bbc_wales_news&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5DRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested following a wounding incident in Penygraig, in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales Police say.
Officers and emergency services are in Tylacelyn Road and the public have been advised to avoid the area.
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said he was informed of the "horrific events" and his Pontypridd counterpart Alex Davies-Jones said she was "really concerned".
The force said it was dealing with a "serious incident" and one woman was in custody.
The road has been closed.
I’ve been informed of the horrific events in Penygraig and will keep people updated as soon as I have further news.— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 5, 2020
End of Twitter post by @RhonddaBryant