Wales

Carmarthen cannabis farm worth £100,000 found

  • 6 May 2020
Dyfed-Powys Police Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police
Image caption The plants were found at a property in Carmarthen

A cannabis farm with a street value of about £100,000 has been discovered in a house in Carmarthen.

The farm in Picton Place was found on Monday and included 100 "fully matured" plants, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Officers also found 40 saplings, and various pieces of equipment.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing cannabis and is due to appear before magistrates later. Two other men who were arrested have been released under investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites