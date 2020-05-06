Porth crash leaves motorcyclist dead and passenger hurt
- 6 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash.
A Triumph motorcycle collided with a blue Dacia Sandero in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 06:00 BST.
The 61-year-old biker died from his injuries while his male passenger, 25, remains in hospital. The driver of the car was unhurt.
South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash at the junction of the A4233 between Rhiwgarn Road and Brooks Terrace.