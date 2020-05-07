Image caption Emergency services were called to the farm near Usk on Tuesday

A 57-year-old man who died after being attacked by a water buffalo has been named locally as Ralph Jump.

A 19-year-old man was also in a critical condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after the incident at an address in Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire, on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to hospital, while a woman, 22, suffered leg injuries.

The water buffalo was destroyed after Gwent Police was called to the farm property.