Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to an address at Maes Maenefa

Two people were rescued from a house fire believed to have started in an outside bin.

Firefighters were called to the address at Maes Maenefa, Rhyl, Denbighshire, at about 05:50 BST.

The two people were being assessed at the scene after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation to determine if they needed hospital treatment, North Wales Fire and Rescue said.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze.