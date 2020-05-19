Image copyright Cymru Creations Image caption Philip Dobbs is one of the people who has been helped by community volunteers

When retired steelworker Phillip Dobbs started self-isolating in Tredegar during the coronavirus lockdown, he had nobody to turn to for help.

A relative in Birmingham was so concerned they notified the police.

It was then they put him in touch with a group of volunteers that have now made 4,000 deliveries across Blaenau Gwent.

The Tredegar community taskforce has ensured people receive items including food, school meals and medicine.

After coronavirus started circulating in the UK, Mr Dobbs, 81, became "extremely nervous" about going out in public.

"They have helped me out of a very difficult situation", he said of help he has received.

With the work of NHS workers in the spotlight, Mr Dobbs also paid tribute to efforts in its founder's hometown, adding: "The spirit of Aneurin Bevan is alive and well in what these people are doing.

"I cannot thank them enough... I clap for these people every Thursday."

Image copyright Kevin Phillips Image caption Claire Morris of the Nantybwch and Waundeg community group and Ffion Cudlip, a film student with Cymru Creations which set up the project have been helping people

When lockdown began in March, it quickly became clear that Tredegar's Little Theatre would not be attracting large crowds for some time.

Rather than shut it down, members of a not-for-profit community projects team based there decided they would use the venue in a very different way.

Cymru Creations usually runs projects researching the area's history, including making educational films with schoolchildren.

But staff members Kevin Phillips, Alan Terrell, Richard Warner and Jay Sweeney - along with John Morgan -focused their skills on offering something very different locally.

The first job of the new taskforce was running errands for the 160 members of Tredegar's over-60s club.

Soon the town council got involved and leaflets were printed and sent to every house in the area.

Image copyright Cymru Creations Image caption Alan Terrell, who helped set up the initiative, shops for locals in isolation

From the original four, the team grew to 25 volunteers - they were soon fielding 200 calls a day from people asking for help.

The Little Theatre became the headquarters and was transformed with social distancing markers.

"It was clear by the first week that the taskforce was very much needed," said Mr Phillips.

"Soon the team were delivering all the free school meals for Tredegar Comprehensive, medicines and prescriptions for two of the local dispensing chemists, personal shopping, and supplying families in desperate need of support with free food parcels."

Image copyright Cymru Creations Image caption People have shown their appreciation with "thank you" cards

The effort was supported by local chapels, charities and organisations such as Cefn Golau Together and Sirhowy Community Centre, while Brace's Bakery, which is based a few miles away in the Gwent valleys, has been delivering 200 loaves every week for distribution.

The taskforce has now expanded across Blaenau Gwent, and is working with schools to distribute meals, education packs and sanitary towels.

With some volunteers working 15-hour days, Mr Phillips added: "What's amazing about this team of filmmakers, ex-teachers, steel industry workers, local councillors, and those who are self-employed, is how they have all risen to the challenge in a time of uncertainty and crisis.

"Every day the staff and volunteers continue to make deliveries and provide support to whoever requires our help."

Image copyright Cymru Creations Image caption Tredegar's Mayor David Jones has been helping to distribute the food packages

At the beginning of May they completed the 3,500th delivery and hit 4,000 by the middle of the month.

Retired teacher and town mayor David Jones said: "It's truly humbling to see so many coming together to help the community.

"I am proud of our volunteers out helping so many."

Image copyright Cymru Creations Image caption The team has been sent many thank you cards

The logistics are being co-ordinated by film student Ffion Cudlip and steel industry worker Jacqueline Thomas, who called efforts "truly humbling", adding: "We all feel we are serving and helping our community in these trying times."

People self-isolating have also praised the work, including Rhyanedd Price, 71, who said it was "like a lifeline to me".

Christine Jones, 64, said people like her had been helped "in their time of need" and Maria Phillips, 76 thanked volunteers for their "incredible help", adding: "I don't know how we would have managed."