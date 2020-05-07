Image copyright Orbon Alija/Getty Images Image caption The R number has been called the biggest factor in determining when the lockdown will be eased

The rate that coronavirus is being transmitted in the community has fallen dramatically, compared to what it was at its peak, according to NHS Wales.

Chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said the so-called R rate is below one, adding that it was at "two or three times" that earlier in the pandemic.

The R rate is the average number a sick person could pass the virus onto.

Dr Goodall urged a "real focus" on the rate to ensure "appropriate judgements" were made on easing the lockdown.

What is the R number?

It tells us how many people are likely to get infected from a person who is ill with coronavirus. So if the R number is R2 - it means a sick person is likely to transmit the virus to two other people. This is how coronavirus spreads.

The lower the number the better - and under one is the aim. As restrictions are lifted, it leads to the R number rising.

What is the R number in Wales?

It is just below 1. There are indications at the end of April it was 0.9 and is possibly now 0.8 in Wales, although the exact figure has still not been officially confirmed. The Welsh Government said it was working to understand the "regional variation within that across Wales".

Image caption Dr Andrew Goodall said the NHS was still prepared that it may see even further peaks of the virus

Why is it important?

Dr Goodall said the R number was an important part of their thinking and any action taken regarding the lockdown would have an impact on transmission rates.

"The good news is that the R rate in Wales is below 1 so we don't have that reproduction happening at the level it was - but we need to have a real focus on that calculation and make sure we make appropriate judgements."

That ultimate decision will be taken by the Welsh Government but Dr Goodall believed it was about "cautious steps forward".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has called the R number the biggest factor in determining when the lockdown will be eased.

"That figure that tells us how rapidly it is or isn't spreading across Wales or the level of decline is really important to us," he said earlier this week.

"I'm looking to try to make it available in the public sphere to help inform the debate we need to carry on having about choices that we need to make, but also to help provide the public with a better understanding of the sort of information we're getting, and how we're using that to base our decisions upon."

Dr Quentin Sandifer, medical director at Public Health Wales, said: "From a professional point of view we want to keep the R number down as low as possible. It's just below 1 - and it's too close for comfort. We don't want transmissions to take off."

Coronavirus in hospitals Number of hospitalised patients with the virus

Dr Goodall said there were now fewer patients in hospital - and in critical care - while 2,800 patients had now been discharged after receiving treatment for the virus.

But some hospitals were still operating in "surge capacity" - using parts of their buildings not normally used for treating such critically ill patients.

He said people needed to be focused on staying at home over the bank holiday weekend.

"For the weekend, we need to continue to ask the public for their support," he added.