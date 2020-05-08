Image copyright R J Salmon/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Image caption VE Day marks the end of World War Two in Europe

There may be no street parties or public services, but the people of Wales are getting ready to remember the sacrifice of a generation.

More than 15,000 Welsh soldiers died during World War Two.

Despite the lockdown, a series of special events are being held for us all to pause, celebrate, and pay thanks to them on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

So how can you mark the day without leaving the house?

The UK government had moved the traditional early May bank holiday from Monday to Friday 8 May to allow celebrations on the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

Beacons were lit across Wales to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day

Coronavirus social distancing restrictions mean many public events, including services at cenotaphs, war memorials and churches which were planned to mark the anniversary have been cancelled.

Police have warned people not to have street parties as the restrictions to curb the pandemic continue, but to instead celebrate VE Day in their homes and gardens.

But First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the virus will not stop people remembering, celebrating and being thankful during "this extraordinary time in our own history".

We are being encouraged to pause and reflect, raise a glass, and even have a good old sing-a-long from our homes in honour of those who gave their lives.

Image copyright Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images Image caption Thousands of school children were evacuated from London to Monmouthshire during WWII on 19 May 1940

What is planned on the day?

At 11:00 BST there will be a nationwide two-minute silence to remember the fallen

At 15:00 BST the BBC will broadcast extracts from Sir Winston Churchill's victory speech to recreate the moment peace in Europe was announced 75 years ago, followed by a speech from Prime Minister Boris Johnson

At the same time people will be invited to raise a glass for a toast

At 21:00 BST the Queen will address the nation, in a pre-recorded message broadcast by the BBC, at the exact moment her father King George VI gave a radio address 75 years ago

Shortly after you can go to your doorstep or window to join in a mass sing-a-long of We'll Meet Again

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption American soldiers joining in the VE Day party in 1945

Whether isolating on their own, or with family, people are being encouraged to decorate their homes with bunting and posters to recreate the party atmosphere during lockdown.

The official VE Day website offers ideas for wartime food, music and activities to create a street party in your home, while a template to make special bunting for your windows can be found here.

Image copyright Manchester Daily Express/Getty Images Image caption People across the UK are being encouraged to join a mass rendition of Vera Lynn's tune We'll Meet Again

We'll Meet Again

At 21:00, just after the Queen's address to the nation, we are being encouraged to go to our doors, windows, driveways, and gardens for a socially-distanced mass sing-a-long.

But just in case you do not know the words, here are the lyrics to the Vera Lynn classic.

We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when,

But I know we'll meet again some sunny day

Keep smiling through, just like you, always do

'Till the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away.

So will you please say hello, to the folks that I know, tell them I won't be long

They'll be happy to know, that as you saw me go, I was singing this song

We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when

But I know we'll meet again some sunny day.

(Repeat from the top)