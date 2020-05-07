Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Kevin Jones was jailed after leaving a friend brain damaged and unable to communicate

A man who attacked his best friend leaving him severely brain damaged and in a wheelchair has been jailed.

Kevin Jones, 36, was sentenced to twelve years and nine months at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard he told police officers he "battered" father of three Karl Reubins, 35, because he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Jones, of Bangor Street, Felinheli, Gwynedd, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard Mr Reubins had been a stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster, before what Judge Timothy Petts said was a "sustained, hideous and savage" attack which has left him unable to communicate.

The assault, on 17 July, involved "a series of punches, kicks and stamps to the body and head," the court was told.

"You said at the time you thought you had killed him, indeed you must have come very close to doing so," Judge Petts said.

"The evidence shows you had assaulted him multiple times when he was on the ground with his head close to the wall.

"He's been left with a serious head injury requiring extensive and ongoing treatment and rehabilitation.

"It's left him with severe cognitive impairment and post-traumatic epilepsy.

"He is unaware of his surroundings and unable to communicate and look after himself.

"He's only a low chance of improving in the future and it may well be he dies earlier than he would have done."

Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said Jones told a police officer at the scene: "It's me you want officer. I have battered him because he's a nonce."

Mr Reubins, who was also carer, was attacked at home.

Defence barrister Richard Edwards said there was genuine remorse and Jones had a troubled upbringing.