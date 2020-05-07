Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People have been advised to stay two metres apart - but what does that look like?

Extending pavements into the road in shopping areas is one of several steps being piloted in Cardiff ahead of any easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cardiff council said it was looking at different ways to ensure people could safely move in public spaces.

Councillor Caro Wild said it was a "significant challenge".

"Public space will have to be adapted to ensure social-distancing can be maintained as the city gradually starts to re-open for business," he said.

As part of its plans to improve public spaces in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the council is looking at creating temporary cycleways.

It will also consider removing street furniture and carrying out a speed awareness campaign.

Mr Wild, cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, said pavements in the city were not "designed to allow a two-metre distance" between people so adaptations were necessary.

The first shopping area to see the temporary changes will be Wellfield Road in Roath.

Plans have been drawn up to remove car parking on either side of the road to ensure the pavement can be safely extended into the road.

Wellfield Road: Before and after

Image copyright Google Image caption Wellfield Road is in the Roath area of Cardiff

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption An artist's impression of the pilot scheme in Wellfield Road

Mr Wild said: "It is important everyone understands that the city can't be transformed overnight to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

"This is a significant task and we have to be confident that any temporary measures we do put in place are safe for the public to use."

He said the council would look to rollout similar schemes elsewhere once any necessary adjustments had been made.

Mr Wild said work was also under way to create a "safer city centre".

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption The usually bustling Queen Street in Cardiff is empty of shoppers during lockdown

Other road traffic works are also being considered in the city, including bringing forward previously announced clean-air proposals on Castle Street.

The first of these will see the traffic lane next to the castle on Castle Street being removed so that the walkway can be extended into the road for both pedestrians and cyclists to use.

Mr Wild said the council would also bring forward a traffic-improvement scheme in Wood Street and Central Square.