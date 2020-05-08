People will be able to exercise outside more than once a day in Wales, with some libraries, recycling centres and garden centres set to re-open too, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

But Mr Drakeford warned it was "too soon" to make any other changes.

The rest of the coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions will be extended for another three weeks.

It comes 48 hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces possible changes to the rules in England.

The changes to the seven-week old lockdown come into force across Wales on Monday.

"We must not lose the progress we have made," Mr Drakeford said.

"All of us must continue to work from home wherever they can. All of us must only travel when absolutely necessary."

Despite reports of tensions between the different governments, Mr Drakeford said he wanted to "move in step with the other nations of the United Kingdom".

He said just a small increase in the rate of transmission of the coronavirus - the so-called 'R' number - would mean thousands more in hospital and a "large number" of additional deaths.

The next review of regulations in Wales will be in three weeks' time.