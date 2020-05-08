Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trevor Weston "showed great bravery," police said at the time

A would-be mugger who fled when his 77-year-old victim fought back has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Trevor Weston was using a cash machine at Sainsbury's in Roath, Cardiff, on 5 February when he was told to hand over money in what prosecutors said was a "cowardly" attack.

But instead of handing it over, CCTV shows Mr Weston put up his fists.

Michael Leonard Collins, 40, from Tremorfa, Cardiff, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Collins, who had earlier admitted attempted robbery, had told Mr Weston "give me your money and card or I'll stab you," said Tim Evans, prosecuting.

But flat-capped Mr Weston put up his fists and said: "Do you want some of this pal?"

Image caption Mr Weston said his granddaughter kept wanting to watch the footage

"To deliberately target an obviously elderly gentleman alone at twilight is not only an aggravating feature but is also plainly a cowardly attack," Mr Evans added.

"This particular coward picked on the wrong man. He wanted the victim's cash. Instead he got a left hook."

Speaking to BBC Wales before the case, Mr Weston, also of Tremorfa, had said he had managed to catch Collins on the jaw.

"I cracked him a couple of times and he looked stunned, like he couldn't believe what I was doing," he had said.

"And, to be honest, neither could I."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trevor Weston said just because people are "old" they are "not there for the taking".

Mr Weston later made a victim impact statement, in which he said: "I went home. I sat down and ate breakfast. I was watching the TV and it suddenly dawned on me what could have happened.

"I was very shaky. I think I was shocked. Looking back at this time I am thankful that nothing worse happened."

Police studied the CCTV and an officer recognised Collins - but he denied it when he was arrested.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he has 57 previous convictions for 156 offences.

Sentencing Collins, Judge Richard Williams praised Mr Weston for his "courage" and "determination".

"You chose someone who you presumed wrongly to be vulnerable," he told Collins.