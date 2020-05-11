Image caption Wales' counsel general, Jeremy Miles, says people should not drive from England into Wales

The Welsh Government's counsel general, Jeremy Miles, has warned people should not be tempted to drive across the border into Wales.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has relaxed exercise rules in England saying people can "drive to other destinations" for a walk.

"Our regulations do not permit people to get in their car and drive to destinations in Wales," said Mr Miles.

"And that also means people getting in their cars in England."

Mr Miles added police in Wales "absolutely have the power to fine" people for making non-essential journeys and not exercising near their homes.

South Wales Police Federation chairman, Steve Treharne, said where there had been an easing of regulations in England "people will see the messages and may take up more activities in Wales."

Driving from England into Wales "still becomes an offence," he said.

Address the public on Sunday, the Prime Minister said people could "drive to other destinations."

In Wales, the Welsh Government has stood by its "stay at home" message and allows people to only make essential journeys.

Among businesses allowed to open in England are golf courses.

Llanymynech Golf Club, in Shropshire, sits on the border.

It has fifteen holes in Wales and three in England.

Wales Golf said courses in Wales "must remain closed for now."

A spokesman said: "As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant government determines it is safe to do so.

"We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.

"Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes."