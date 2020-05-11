Image caption Businesses distanced themselves from the car park after problems last year

A car park where motorists were hit with fines due to a faulty ticket machine will see charges return.

Technical problems meant a solar-powered ticket terminal at Llangrannog beach in Ceredigion was often out of order.

Following complaints from visitors and local businesses a decision was taken to suspend charging over the winter as a "good will gesture".

A new machine will be installed after the council approved a planning bid.

According to the Local Democracy Report Service, motorists will face charges all year round, with varying winter and summer tariffs.

The new machine will run off a hard-wired power supply, with number plate recognition cameras used to monitor vehicles.