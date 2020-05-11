Image caption HMP Berwyn opened in 2017

Two prison workers have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The women, aged 29 and 32, are both employed at at Wrexham's HMP Berwyn.

They were arrested on Monday after police found class B drugs, designer jewellery and clothing at properties in Flint, and class A drugs in the prison.

The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering, police said.

Det Insp Dawn Hampson from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, which carried out the arrest alongside the Prison Corruption Unit, said: "The vast majority of people who work in prisons are upstanding, honest individuals, so it's important we continue to take action against the small minority who are involved in corrupt activity."