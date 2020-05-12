Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhondda Cynon Taff has 201 registered deaths so far and has the highest death rate in Wales

There have been 1,641 deaths involving coronavirus in Wales, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The figures are for the week ending 1 May which were registered as confirmed or suspected Covid-19 by 9 May.

They also show 281 more deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week - 30% of all deaths in Wales.

A third of these deaths in the past week were in care homes - since the pandemic began, the proportion is 24%.

The number of deaths registered involving Covid-19 is fewer than the 413 the previous week.

Across England and Wales, the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in care homes has started to decline, the figures also show.

For the first time, Wales and other parts of the UK are showing a fall in the percentage of deaths involving coronavirus.

The number of deaths from all causes in Wales has also fallen to 929 - but is still 305 more deaths than the weekly average.

Total deaths from Coronavirus in Wales Occurring up to 1 May, by local council area Area Number of deaths Deaths per 100,000 Cardiff 265 72.75 Rhondda Cynon Taff 201 83.7 Swansea 154 62.48 Newport 120 78.43 Caerphilly 117 64.63 Neath Port Talbot 72 50.4 Vale of Glamorgan 70 52.96 Flintshire 68 43.7 Bridgend 67 46.24 Powys 65 66.32 Torfaen 57 61.26 Blaenau Gwent 56 80.33 Monmouthshire 50 53.11 Carmarthenshire 48 25.6 Merthyr Tydfil 47 78.06 Denbighshire 42 44.05 Gwynedd 39 31.4 Conwy 35 29.9 Wrexham 30 22.04 Pembrokeshire 25 20 Anglesey 7 10 Ceredigion 6 8.2

Cardiff is the local area in Wales with the most Covid-19 deaths at 265 - Rhondda Cynon Taff (RCT) is next with 201.

But RCT has the highest death rate in Wales - when the size of the population is taken into account - 83.7 deaths per 100,000, closely followed by Blaenau Gwent.

Ceredigion has the lowest number of deaths.