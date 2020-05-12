Image copyright Michael Smith Image caption John Rees lived with his wife Eunice in Trealaw

A nurse who tried to save the life of a church warden who was killed outside a south Wales supermarket has apologised to him in a tribute.

John Rees, 88, died from "severe blunt force trauma" after the incident at the Co-op in Penygraig, Rhondda, on 5 May.

Zara Radcliffe, 29, from Porth, is accused of his murder and the attempted murder of three others - Andrew Price, Gaynor Saurin and Lisa Way.

Mrs Way left a tribute at All Saints Church, Trealaw.

Accompanying flowers, the message outside the church Mr Rees attended read: "Dearest John, I am so sorry I couldn't save you. I hope you are at peace now. Lisa Way xxx".

Mrs Way was treated for her injuries at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant where she works.

Image caption Floral tributes to Mr Rees have been left at his church in Trealaw

Defendant Ms Radcliffe was remanded in custody after a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

No plea to the charges was entered and a trial is due to take place at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 18 October.