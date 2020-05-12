Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The 'eerie feeling' of empty trains and deserted platforms

People in Wales have been told they should continue to avoid public transport where possible, amid confusion over differing lockdown rules in other UK nations.

From Wednesday, some restrictions will be eased in England, allowing more freedom to travel.

But British Transport Police (BTP) said in Wales, people would not be able to go "significant distances".

This includes moving between the two countries for exercise.

BTP's Supt Andrew Morgan said: "Following the difference in regulations between England and Wales, we mirror the message from the first minister and our four partner forces across Wales - people cannot travel a significant distance, or between the two countries, for leisure activities or exercise.

"This applies to all forms of transport, including rail."

Supt Morgan said the message was clear and people should avoid public transport "if at all possible".

He added: "Our officers are out and about across Wales, focusing their time at stations where they are most needed.

"At some of the busier stations you may see more officers than usual."

Image copyright Richard Jones/MLA Photography/TfW Image caption People have been told to only use trains if it is unavoidable

Supt Morgan said officers were taking extra steps to ensure people stay safe, including aiding social distancing and keeping overcrowding to a minimum.

"All of us - passengers, rail staff and our officers - want to be safe when we're working and using the rail network and we need to support each other so we can all do the right thing," he said.

"The responsibility to keep everyone safe is one everyone shares, and so the message to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives remains in place in Wales."