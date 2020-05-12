Image caption Dust and noise from this building site has been blighting people's lives, it's been claimed

Building site noise and dust has been blighting residents' lives during the lockdown, it has been claimed.

Developer Coastal Housing is behind a new 70-home scheme in the Gower.

Michael Fussell, whose mother lives opposite the unfinished estate, said cars and houses on Pennard Drive, Pennard, were being covered in dust.

Construction firm Jehu Group said it was working to prevent this by using water.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Fussell said the coronavirus lockdown was making the work worse for residents to bear.

He queried whether social distancing was being adhered to by contractor Waterstone Homes.

Its parent company, Jehu Group, said it operated in line with government guidelines and Covid-19 operating procedures.

Jehu Group said it was working "extremely hard" to suppress dust and was "actively working" with delivery firms to address parking issues.

Coastal Housing's development head, Rhianydd Jenkins, said it was "mindful" of the increased impact of construction under lockdown.

Image caption Residents had green fields in front of them before construction began

The Pennard development on a field opposite Pennard Drive prompted three petitions and 138 letters of objection before it was approved by Swansea council's planning committee in April 2019.

Pennard councillor Lynda James said: Residents had green fields in front of them and now they have a building site. It is quite disruptive."