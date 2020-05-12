Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A survey found 51% of passengers wouldn't be happy unless people were required to wear masks

Rail firm Transport for Wales is looking at steps taken by supermarkets for guidance on keeping people safe from coronavirus.

Chief executive James Price said this included "guidance and help" on social distancing and access to hand washing facilities.

The firm is currently operating a reduced timetable for essential users only.

Mr Price said now was "not the time" to invite all passengers back.

He insisted customer and staff safety was "at the forefront" of everything the company did.

A recent Transport Focus survey suggested more than 60% of UK passengers would not feel comfortable using public transport unless social distancing was in place.

It found 51% would not be happy unless passengers were required to wear masks.

The independent watchdog is calling on transport firms and governments to outline measures to reassure train and bus users.

Mr Price said some measures were already in place.

"Social distancing and basic hygiene are clearly things that we are already embracing and will be at the heart of everything that we do, including enhanced cleaning regimes," he said.

Mr Price said social distancing rules meant trains and buses would be running at about 20% of normal capacity.

To ease pressure on services, he said Transport for Wales was encouraging people to use "other sustainable forms of travel."