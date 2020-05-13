Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales radio news bulletins are now available on-demand through smart speakers

BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales News bulletins can now be accessed using smart speakers.

It is the first time the bulletins have been made available on-demand through Alexa-enabled smart speakers in Welsh and English.

BBC Cymru Wales director, Rhodri Talfan Davies, said he was "delighted" the bulletins were now available.

"With more people than ever before using smart speakers, it is vital that we ensure accurate public information is available to users instantly during the coronavirus outbreak," Mr Davies said.

"We've seen a rapid rise in the number of users accessing our news coverage during the current crisis - and this new innovation will help us meet the unprecedented demand."

The service can be accessed by using the following commands: Play BBC Wales update; Play BBC Cymru update and Bulletin BBC Radio Cymru.