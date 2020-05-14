Image copyright Michael Smith Image caption John Rees died after the incident at a Co-op supermarket in Penygraig

An 88-year-old man died after suffering a "blunt force trauma" to his face, leaving him with multiple fractures, an inquest has heard.

John Rees died in the incident at a Co-op in Penygraig, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Tuesday 5 May.

Zara Radcliffe, 29, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of three other people who were injured.

The inquest was opened and adjourned by the coroner, Graeme Hughes at Pontypridd Coroner's Court.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Zara Radcliffe is accused of murdering 88-year-old John Rees

Laurent Howitt, the senior coroner's officer, said Mr Rees was shopping at the Co-op in the town, while his wife waited in the car when he was attacked.

Mr Rees died at the scene.

Mr Hughes, the senior coroner for South Wales Central, said the inquest was to be adjourned until after the conclusion of criminal proceedings.