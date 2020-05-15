Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Police posed for pictures after talking to the man

Armed police were called after a man dressed as a medieval knight with a 3ft sword was spotted out for his daily exercise.

Three members of the firearms unit were sent after a family saw him walking at Hendre Lake in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Onlookers said the "knight" was confronted at gunpoint and looked shocked when told to put down the blade, describing it as "surreal".

South Wales Police has been asked to comment.

Mike James, 31, was walking around the beauty spot with his wife Heather, 32, and son Theo, three, when he saw the drama unfold.

"The whole thing was really surreal, he looked like something out of [action video game] Assassin's Creed," he said.

"We saw this guy walking around in this knight's outfit and carrying a sword.

"I thought 'that's a bit weird', but I thought he must be an actor or something so I didn't think much more of it."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The man said he was trying out a new outfit

Mr James said about five minutes later, armed police arrived and said they had reports about "a suspicious-looking person".

"I told them it looked like he was doing laps of the lake and that he should be coming around shortly," he said.

"The police ordered him to put the sword down and then they confronted him.

"They had a chat with him for a couple of minutes and apparently the guy told them he was trying out a new outfit and he was walking around the lake to get used to the weight.

"The armed police were good as gold and even had a picture with him afterwards before letting him go on his way."

Mr James said he did not know what the sword was made of, but added: "It looked real enough.

"The outfit did look heavy, I'm not sure it was proper chainmail but it made a real tinny noise as he was walking past."