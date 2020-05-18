North Wales is just reaching its peak in the number of coronavirus cases, health officials have said.

The number of daily reports of Covid-19 cases in Betsi Cadwaladr health board (BCUHB) area have been higher than other parts of Wales since early May.

Public Health Wales has previously said Wales had passed its peak in cases.

But Dr Chris Stockport, of BCUHB, said the delay in the region was down to the way the virus spread from south east to north Wales.

To date there have been 2,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the health board area, with 41 new cases, the highest daily figure for an area, reported by Public Health Wales on Monday.

But the true number of cases is likely to be higher as not everyone with symptoms is tested.

The health board had previously predicted the number of coronavirus cases would peak in mid May.

In a statement, Dr Stockport, the board's executive director of primary and community care said: "It appears that we are reaching the peak of the pandemic here in north Wales and we now expect to see a plateauing of cases.

"We have taken a range of measures to ensure we are well prepared for a surge in Covid-19 cases, including increasing bed capacity in our existing hospitals, and rapidly establishing our three temporary Rainbow Hospitals.

"As things stand we don't expect these temporary hospital beds to be needed for some weeks.

"It's now more important than ever that people continue to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives."

Earlier, First Minister Mark Drakeford was asked at the daily coronavirus press conference whether new hot spots could be developing in north Wales.

He said the impact in Wales had started in the south east corner, but spread westwards and northwards.

"That does mean that peaks in some parts of Wales are following at a different time to peaks in others," he said.

"The peak in south east Wales we believe has quite clearly passed. The peak in north Wales, we might just be reaching it now."